Ocean County Police: 3 men shot, 1 dead on Saturday morning in Toms River

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBS) -- Three men were shot in Ocean County during the early morning hours of Saturday, police say. One of the victims later died.

The shooting happened on the 1700 block of Hooper Avenue, near a Wawa, around 1:20 a.m.

Police say a 29-year-old man was transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River and pronounced deceased. Another 29-year-old man is currently in critical but stable condition. The third one, a 25-year-old man, was treated for his injuries and released.

No arrests were made and officials say this is an active investigation. They furthermore say there is no known danger to the public at this point.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Detective Denis Mitchell of the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 929-2027 or Detective Jennifer Grob of the Toms River Township Police Department at (732) 349-0150.