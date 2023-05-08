Specialty pickle store opening in Ocean City in time for summer

New pickle store to open at Jersey Shore in time for summer

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A new specialty pickle store will open up down the shore just in time for beach season.

Ocean City Pickle Company will host its grand opening on Memorial Day Weekend.

It marks the second storefront for the Smithville Pickle Company.

The company posted details on social media saying this new Asbury Avenue location is bigger and will have more brands and flavors for all the pickle lovers.