Watch CBS News
Local News

Specialty pickle store opening in Ocean City in time for summer

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

New pickle store to open at Jersey Shore in time for summer
New pickle store to open at Jersey Shore in time for summer 00:23

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A new specialty pickle store will open up down the shore just in time for beach season.

Ocean City Pickle Company will host its grand opening on Memorial Day Weekend.

It marks the second storefront for the Smithville Pickle Company.

The company posted details on social media saying this new Asbury Avenue location is bigger and will have more brands and flavors for all the pickle lovers.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 8, 2023 / 8:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.