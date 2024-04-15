Ocean City, New Jersey launches summer programs for 2024

North Wildwood looking to ban large tents, cabanas on beach due to erosion

North Wildwood looking to ban large tents, cabanas on beach due to erosion

North Wildwood looking to ban large tents, cabanas on beach due to erosion

Ocean City, N.J. (CBS) -- Who's ready for summer at the shore?

Even though the official start to summer is still weeks away, Ocean City, New Jersey is kicking things off with the launch of its seasonal recreation programs.

The season begins on Monday, April 15 with the opening of the Ocean City Municipal Golf Course, located at 26th Street and Bay Avenue.

Also on Monday, season passes go on sale for the outdoor pickleball season, which will be played starting Wednesday, May 1 at the 18th Street and Haven Avenue courts.

Passes can be purchased online or in-person at the Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center, located at 1735 Simpson Avenue, or the Ocean City Civic Center on Sixth Street and Boardwalk. After May 1, passes can be purchased at the courts.

Registration for the rest of the shore town's summer programs opens on May 1. There are opportunities for people of all ages, but the city encourages people to sign up quickly to ensure a spot. Online registration begins at 9 a.m. or at the Ocean City Community Center.