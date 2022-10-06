Beach tags in Ocean City could cost more next summer

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Beach tags in Ocean City, New Jersey, could cost an extra $10 next summer. A proposed ordinance for an increase is expected to be introduced at Thursday night's city council meeting.

If the change is approved, the price of a seasonal tag for 2023 would jump to $35 dollars, or $30, if purchased before May 31.

The cost of a daily tag would also double to $10 dollars.

And weekly tags would increase from $10 to $20 dollars.

If the council votes yes, the change would still require a public hearing before a final vote