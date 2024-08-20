Pennsylvania school district ditches controversial plans to build athletic fields on Oakwell property

VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) -- More than a year ago, a CBS News Philadelphia investigation revealed a simmering feud between a property owner at Oakwell estate and a Montgomery County school district strapped for field space.

Since that time, neighbors have kept us up to speed. In fact, it was the neighbors who tipped us off to a board meeting Monday night where the Lower Merion Township School Board had a major change of heart with this property.

"I don't want to get poison ivy, so I'm not going to walk through there," Deborah Robbins said.

For the better part of five years, Robbins has been working to save Oakwell.

It came as a shock early Monday when she learned the Lower Merion School District had ditched controversial plans to build athletic fields on the storied Main Line property with its towering trees.

Instead, the district is now entering into a sales agreement with Natural Lands and a second nonprofit to preserve the property, which costs a little more than $12 million.

"Having the opportunity to expand Stoneleigh by 25%, it's currently 42 acres, it'll become 52 and reunite portions of property that used to be one," said Oliver Bass with Natural Lands, a nonprofit that saves open space and owns Stoneleigh, the property next door to Oakwell.

"The sentiment is elation and relief," Robbins said. "To know that the trees, wildlife and all that go with it are protected going forward."

More than a year ago, the property on County Line Road in Villanova was seized by the school district under eminent domain, the government power to take private property for public use. The Fifth Amendment, however, provides that the government can only use this power if it provides just compensation to the property owners.

The longtime former owner, Dr. John Bennett, was paid what the district called "fair market" value. Bennett, who now lives in Florida, did not go quietly. He fought to remain at Oakwell.

Bennett wrote in a statement Tuesday the Lower Merion School District "acted with reckless abandon for many years causing distress and ill will."

When asked about the eminent domain proceedings, Amy Buckman, a spokesperson for Lower Merion schools, said the district was not looking back, but moving forward. She declined to comment further.

At the school board meeting Monday night, board members approved the sales agreements and in a statement, said in part, that the district has since located adequate field space for students, meaning Oakwell would not be disturbed.

Sources told CBS News Philadelphia some on the school board had soured on the idea of building athletic fields given the level of attention and public frustration.

"We came here and dominated your meetings," Holly Manzione told the board on Monday night. "We wanted to be heard, and you've heard us."

Sources say there are still lots of boxes to check: zoning and easements among them. The whole process of sale could take 18 months.

Robbins said she is relieved the school board had a change of heart, pointing to public pressure.

"It's a great day," she said.

Robbins said she cried after finding out the news.

"We are blessed beyond measure," she said.