Oakwell Estate: Vampire-slaying kits among items up for auction

Historic Oakwell Estate In Villanova up for Auction Monday

Historic Oakwell Estate In Villanova up for Auction Monday

Historic Oakwell Estate In Villanova up for Auction Monday

VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) -- The contents of a historic Main Line estate will go to the highest bidder during an auction Monday. The future of the Oakwell Estate house and gardens in Villanova is still being decided.

The Lower Merion School District took ownership of the property through eminent domain.

The school district is proposing to build new athletic fields, but local preservationists say they want the property to be used for historic reuse.

Meanwhile, the former owner, Dr. John Bennett, is planning to move and the items inside will be auctioned off Monday.

Among the items up for sale are antique furniture, fine art and sculptures.

Along with antique sculptures and fine paintings, you can also bid on some vintage vampire-slayer kits.

The estate is actually auctioning three vampire-slayer kits.

The kits come complete with stakes, wooden mallets, bibles and holy water. Apparently, that's everything you need to slay a vampire.

The starting bids for the kits are $1,500 -- a small price to pay to protect yourself against a vampire.