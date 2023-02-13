NY fans relieved after Empire State Building avoids Eagles colors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New Yorkers can breathe a lot easier today. In celebration of the Chiefs' win in Super Bowl LVII Sunday night, the Empire State Building was lit up in Kansas City's signature red and yellow.

The city's famous landmark received some major backlash from New Yorkers, more specifically Giants fans who felt their own city was betraying them by lighting up the building in Eagles green after their NFC championship win on Jan. 29.

But it wasn't long until the building switched out its Eagles' green lights in recognition of their NFC win, for Kansas City's red and yellow in recognition of their AFC championship title.

New Yorkers may be relieved now, but just wait until next year. Don't forget that Philadelphia loves an underdog.