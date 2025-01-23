School evacuated after fire at pool distributor in Franklin Township, New Jersey

A fire at a business in Gloucester County, New Jersey, led to evacuations at an elementary school Thursday morning as crews battle the blaze.

A large plume of black smoke could be seen coming from a business on Route 40, also known as Harding Highway, near Blue Bell Road in Franklin Township.

Signs in front of the business show it's called North East Pool Distributors. Residents nearby say the business makes fiberglass pools.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

The business is down the road from Main Road Elementary School. The Franklin Township School District said just in case winds shifted and blew the smoke, Main Road students were moved to Caroline Reutter Elementary School, about a 10-minute drive away.

The school district will be contacting parents of the Main Road students to inform them about pickup procedures today, police said.

Harding Highway is closed between Main Road and Blue Bell Road for the response and investigation.

A farmer who lives nearby says she cannot return to her property right now because of the fire.

"The sheep need water. And with the weather being the way it is, the water that they have is pretty much frozen until I put in fresh for the day," Julie Bishop said. "I hope the wind doesn't shift because right now, it's blowing all of the smoke away from my farm. As long as it stays like that, I think I'll be OK."

It's not clear if anyone was injured in the fire or what caused it.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is on scene. Officials say air monitoring is also underway in the area.

The business has a Newfield mailing address despite being within the boundaries of the township.