Search underway for car thief that led police on wild chase in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for a car thief that led police on a wild chase in Northeast Philadelphia. The chase ended early Wednesday morning along the 4500 block of Summerdale Avenue where police say the thief ditched the high-performance Dodge Hellcat.

Police say the pursuit began in Lower Merion. CBS3 has learned that the stolen car belongs to an off-duty police officer.

Authorities say the suspect rammed into a police vehicle during the pursuit.

It's not known if anyone was injured in the chase.