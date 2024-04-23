Woman charged after striking 5 pedestrians with car in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

Three-car crash injures 2 in Center City, Passover begins Monday at sundown | Digital Brief

Three-car crash injures 2 in Center City, Passover begins Monday at sundown | Digital Brief

Three-car crash injures 2 in Center City, Passover begins Monday at sundown | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 45-year-old woman was charged after she struck five pedestrians with a car in a Northeast Philadelphia grocery store parking lot, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon on the 6300 block of Oxford Avenue in a ShopRite parking lot.

Police identified the woman as 45-year-old Omobolanle Paige and charged her with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, assault by vehicle and more.

Three of the five people struck were taken to local hospitals, including a 76-year-old woman, with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.