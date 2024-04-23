Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman charged after striking 5 pedestrians with car in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Three-car crash injures 2 in Center City, Passover begins Monday at sundown | Digital Brief
Three-car crash injures 2 in Center City, Passover begins Monday at sundown | Digital Brief 02:15

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 45-year-old woman was charged after she struck five pedestrians with a car in a Northeast Philadelphia grocery store parking lot, police said on Tuesday. 

The incident happened on Monday afternoon on the 6300 block of Oxford Avenue in a ShopRite parking lot. 

Police identified the woman as 45-year-old Omobolanle Paige and charged her with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, assault by vehicle and more. 

Three of the five people struck were taken to local hospitals, including a 76-year-old woman, with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a Digital Content Producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Before CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

First published on April 23, 2024 / 5:23 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.