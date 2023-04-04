Two teenagers shot near Father Judge High School, police say

Digital Brief: April 3, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two teenagers were shot near Father Judge High School in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section Monday night, police say.

The shooting happened at Solly and Rowland Avenues at around 9 p.m.

Police say a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were struck by gunfire.

The 17-year-old was shot in their left leg and left ankle, according to police. The 16-year-old was struck in the left calf.

Both teens were placed in stable condition at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, authorities say.

Police say the teenagers are not Father Judge students.

Shell casings were found outside Father Judge, according to police.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, according to police.