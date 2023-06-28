Multiple minors injured after crash in Northeast Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four people were taken to the hospital, including a 7-year-old and 4-year-old, after a multi-vehicle crash in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday night, police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Southampton Road in the southbound lanes just after 6 p.m.

A 7-year-old was ejected from a vehicle and sustained multiple injuries, police said. She was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and placed in critical condition, but police said the injuries are "not life-threatening." She will eventually be taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, according to police.

An 11-year-old girl and a 32-year-old man were also injured in the crash, authorities said. The 11-year-old was experiencing back pain, while the 32-year-old was suffering from "general pain," police said. A 4-year-old was also taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital as a precaution, and she had no apparent injuries, according to police.

The 11-year-old, 32-year-old and 4-year-old were all placed in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made, authorities said.