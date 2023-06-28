Watch CBS News
Local News

Multiple minors injured after crash in Northeast Philadelphia: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: June 27, 2023 (PM)
Digital Brief: June 27, 2023 (PM) 02:03

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four people were taken to the hospital, including a 7-year-old and 4-year-old, after a multi-vehicle crash in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday night, police said. 

The crash happened at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Southampton Road in the southbound lanes just after 6 p.m.

A 7-year-old was ejected from a vehicle and sustained multiple injuries, police said. She was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and placed in critical condition, but police said the injuries are "not life-threatening." She will eventually be taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, according to police. 

An 11-year-old girl and a 32-year-old man were also injured in the crash, authorities said. The 11-year-old was experiencing back pain, while the 32-year-old was suffering from "general pain," police said. A 4-year-old was also taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital as a precaution, and she had no apparent injuries, according to police. 

The 11-year-old, 32-year-old and 4-year-old were all placed in stable condition, police said. 

No arrests have been made, authorities said. 

First published on June 27, 2023 / 9:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.