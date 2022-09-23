Father and son targeted in attempted carjacking outside Dunkin' in Philadelphia's Tacony section

Father and son targeted in attempted carjacking in Philadelphia's Tacony section

Father and son targeted in attempted carjacking in Philadelphia's Tacony section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A father and son were targeted in a carjacking attempt in Philadelphia's Tacony section. It happened around 6:15 a.m. Friday outside of a Dunkin' on the 7200 block of Torresdale Avenue.

The Dunkin' is right across the street from Saint Hubert's High School.

Police say two men tried to steal the victim's car.

Investigators say shots were fired during the incident, but it's unclear where the gunfire came from.

No one was hurt and the father and son managed to get away.

So far, no arrests have been made.