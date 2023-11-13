Residents scared, vigilant after 5 brutal armed robberies in Northeast Philadelphia

Residents scared, vigilant after five brutal armed robberies in Northeast Philadelphia

Residents scared, vigilant after five brutal armed robberies in Northeast Philadelphia

Residents scared, vigilant after five brutal armed robberies in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Residents are on high alert after five armed robberies happened in Northeast Philadelphia in the first week of November.

Police say all the victims were either pistol-whipped or punched in the face.

"That's unbelievable. It's like regular stuff now," Khurram Samson said.

Samson lives on Kindred Street, the same block where one of the robberies took place. In that incident, police say the victim was dropped off in front of a home on Nov. 6 when five people walked up behind him. They pointed a gun at his head, punched him in the face and stole his phone and cash.

"They need to stop or somebody needs to come and make them stop," he said. "That's all I gotta say because people not safe on the street these days."

Another robbery happened on Glenview Street around midnight on Nov. 7. The victim, Ernesto Moran, only speaks Spanish.

Moran said he was parked in front of his home when a group of men approached his car.

He said they then opened his door, put a gun to his head and threatened to shoot if he moved. They pistol whipped him, he said, and took his wallet.

"It's a shame. It shouldn't be happen. You know, put it more secure and I hope we safe in the house," said Ida Nofa, whose Moran's neighbor.

As for Samson, he said he hasn't felt safe living on Kindred Street ever since a stranger robbed him at gunpoint last year.

"He took everything," Samson said. "My money, my car. I thought he just wanted to take my phone. But he told me to give him the key too. I said, 'OK.'"

He said more needs to be done to address violent crime in the city.