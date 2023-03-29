North Wildwood, N.J. rental owner offers "pay what you can" deal

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- If you're still looking for a place to stay down the shore this summer -- a rental owner in North Wildwood has a deal for you.

The Five North Wildwood just launched a "Pay what you can" deal to fill a few openings.

"This program is designed for families that are in need of a vacation discount due to the 2023 economy and inflation. Space is limited," The Five says on its website.

All you have to do is pick your dates and make an offer for how much you're willing to pay per night.

The owner says he'll only consider reasonable offers -- and he will pick the best bids.

If you're interested, you can apply on the website here.