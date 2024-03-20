North Wales, Pa. fire destroys clubhouse in over-55 community

NORTH WALES, Pa. (CBS) -- Phyllis Neal is devastated at the loss of the clubhouse in her community - The Village at Neshaminy Falls in North Wales, Pennsylvania.

Much of the building was reduced to ashes Wednesday after a fire broke out in the early Wednesday morning.

"This is my clubhouse, it just burned down and I'm very upset because that means a lot to us," Neal said. "It is a big thing over here, we're here 24/7 every day. There's something always going on, if it ain't playing cards, it's the gym, exercise room. Just meetings, cards every day, bingo on Thursday and trips all the time. It's just so sad that it's gone."

Chopper 3 shows plumes of smoke and fire damage to the clubhouse building in The Village at Neshaminy Falls, an over-55 community in North Wales, Pennsylvania. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Emergency crews were on scene around 5:30 a.m. responding to the fire, which burned for about three hours. There were still some smoldering hot spots around 9 a.m. but it was mostly under control.

There was a massive response to the fire with companies from several surrounding towns on the scene.

In many spots, the roof of the building is gone. Walls that were still standing appeared scorched.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire or the work to extinguish it. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Cell phone video showed the fire at the clubhouse burning early Wednesday. Sharon Czerviski

As Neal and other community members on the scene reflected on the good times had in the gathering spot, it's looking like a long rebuild is ahead.

The Village of Neshaminy Falls sits on Stump Road in North Wales, Pennsylvania - not to be confused with Neshaminy Falls in Bucks County 30 minutes away.