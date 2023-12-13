Watch CBS News
Man wanted on firearms violations fires shot at police in North Philadelphia: authorities

By Jessica MacAulay, Ben Payne

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man wanted for weapons charges fired a shot at a Philadelphia police officer in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, authorities said. 

Police say it happened on the 2200 block of North Van Pelt Street just after 7 p.m. 

No officers were injured in the incident. Police claim they did not fire back at the man. 

The person who fired the gun was last seen running into a nearby alleyway. He is described by police as approximately 5 feet, 7 inches and 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black surgical mask, black jacket, grey hoodie and black pants.

Police believe he is still in the area and are searching for him with help from the S.W.A.T. team, K-9 Unit and tactical air team. 

Authorities say the man is wanted for Violation of the Firearms Act violations. 

