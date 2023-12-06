Man dead, 2 others hospitalized after shooting inside North Philadelphia corner store: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting inside a corner store in North Philadelphia left a man dead and two others hospitalized on Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting happened at a store on the 2900 block of North Hancock Street just before 5 p.m.

A 34-year-old man was shot twice in the head and once in the chest and killed, police said. The man was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital at 5:45 p.m., authorities said.

The two other victims -- a 61-year-old man and a man in his 20s -- were placed in critical condition at Temple Hospital.

Police said the 61-year-old was shot once in his head and chest while the other man was shot once in his head.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, according to police.