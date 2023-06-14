Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot, woman grazed by bullet after shooting inside North Philadelphia Metro store

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

BREAKING: Shooting inside Metro store in North Philadelphia
BREAKING: Shooting inside Metro store in North Philadelphia 00:19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting inside a North Philadelphia cell phone store Wednesday. 

The shooting happened around 2:40 p.m inside the Metro store at Cecil B. Moore and Ridge Avenues.

Police said one man was shot in the leg and is in critical condition at Temple Hospital. A woman was grazed by a bullet and is in stable condition.

No one is in custody, police said.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on June 14, 2023 / 5:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.