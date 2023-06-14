Man shot, woman grazed by bullet after shooting inside North Philadelphia Metro store
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting inside a North Philadelphia cell phone store Wednesday.
The shooting happened around 2:40 p.m inside the Metro store at Cecil B. Moore and Ridge Avenues.
Police said one man was shot in the leg and is in critical condition at Temple Hospital. A woman was grazed by a bullet and is in stable condition.
No one is in custody, police said.
