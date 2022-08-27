North Philadelphia shooting leaves man dead, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened on the 2500 block of North Chadwick Street around 3:40 p.m.

Police say the man was shot once in his left buttock. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead just after 4 p.m.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, according to police.

The man's identity is unknown at this time.