North Philadelphia shooting leaves man dead, police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened on the 2500 block of North Chadwick Street around 3:40 p.m.

Police say the man was shot once in his left buttock. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead just after 4 p.m.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, according to police. 

The man's identity is unknown at this time. 



First published on August 27, 2022 / 5:15 PM

