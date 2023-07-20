Man shot inside North Philadelphia store, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot inside a North Philadelphia store on Thursday, police said.

The shooting happened inside a store on the 1300 block of West Girard Avenue, according to police.

Authorities said the man was shot once in the left side of his torso. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle and placed in critical condition.

Police said the vehicle is being held at the hospital.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, police said.