Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot inside North Philadelphia store, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: July 20, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: July 20, 2023 (AM) 02:36

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot inside a North Philadelphia store on Thursday, police said. 

The shooting happened inside a store on the 1300 block of West Girard Avenue, according to police. 

Authorities said the man was shot once in the left side of his torso. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle and placed in critical condition. 

Police said the vehicle is being held at the hospital. 

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, police said. 

First published on July 20, 2023 / 4:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.