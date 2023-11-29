North Philadelphia shooting leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia has left one person dead and another hospitalized on Wednesday, police said.
The shooting happened in the area of 7th and Dauphin Streets at around 4:30 p.m., according to police.
Police said one of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene while the other was taken to the hospital.
A motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
