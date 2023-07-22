Police: man in his 20s killed in double shooting near Temple University

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 20s was killed in a double shooting Saturday morning in North Philadelphia, police said.

Around 1:30 a.m., police responded to the 1700 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue for the report of a person with a gun.

While investigating, officers found the man with gunshot wounds to the chest, back and right leg. Temple University Police transported the victim to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:20 a.m.

A second victim, a 22-year-old woman, was found with a gunshot wound to her right thigh. She was also transported to Temple University Hospital, where she was placed in stable condition.

Jennifer Griffin, Temple University's vice president of public safety, said the female victim is a graduate of their school and are saddened by the events. They also say they are offering counseling to those that need it.

"The Office of the Dean of Students are reaching out to the alumna to ensure they have access to counseling and other trauma-informed resources," Griffin said. "We also want to ensure our Temple community is supported during this difficult time. For more information, call 215-204-7276 or visit the Tuttleman Counseling Services website. While Philadelphia Police Department is investigating, we urge all members of the Temple community to contact Temple Police at 215-204-1234 if they have any details on this crime or need more information regarding the university's available safety resources."

So far, police have no arrests in this double shooting. The investigation is active and on going with the Homicide Detective Division.