16-year-old girl shot in the cheek in North Philadelphia, police say

By Jessica MacAulay

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot in the cheek in North Philadelphia on Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 2700 block of North Sydenham Street at around 8:15 p.m., police said. The 16-year-old was taken to Temple University Hospital for her injuries. 

According to police, a woman is in custody in connection with the shooting. The motive for the shooting is unclear at this time. 

Police recovered a gun from the scene and are investigating the area where the shooting happened.

First published on April 29, 2024 / 9:37 PM EDT

