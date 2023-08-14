Watch CBS News
14-year-old boy shot in North Philadelphia, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot in the chest and back in North Philadelphia on Sunday night, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 1800 block of North 20th Street just after 8 p.m. 

The 14-year-old was taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle and placed in critical condition, police said. 

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, according to police. 

First published on August 13, 2023 / 8:58 PM

