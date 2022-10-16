Man killed, two others injured in North Philadelphia shooting: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man was shot seven times throughout his body and killed during a triple shooting in North Philadelphia on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 2300 block of North 11th Street.

The 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital at 9:31 p.m., according to police.

A 22-year-old man was shot once in his chest. He was placed in critical condition.

A 25-year-old man was shot once in her left leg. She was placed in stable condition.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, police say.