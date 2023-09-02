$25 million federal grant aims for safer commute for 6 North Philadelphia schools

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- City leaders are hoping $25 million from the federal government will help make the trip to and from Philadelphia schools safer for kids as the new school year is set to begin next week.

Mary McLeod Bethune School is one of many schools welcoming kids back to the classroom on Tuesday, but intersections like the one across the street from the elementary school can make even getting to school a risk for kids. Philadelphia leaders unveiled new plans Friday to help get students safely to and from school.

"Crossing the street, as simple as that, is something our parents worry about," North10, Philadelphia executive director Josh Klaris said.

Getting kids to and from school safely is top of mind as the school year nears.

City, state and federal leaders announced Friday a $25 million federal grant to create safe school traffic zones around six North Philly schools: Julia de Burgos Elementary School, the Kenderton Elementary School, the KIPP Philadelphia Elementary Academy, the Mary McLeod Bethune School, the Pan-American Academy Charter School and the Potter-Thomas School.

"They will have opportunities for learning," Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey said, "but they should also have a right to expect it's safe on the way to school and on the way home."

Mary McLeod Bethune is one of the schools that will see traffic enhancements.

Principal Aliya Bradley says they've seen firsthand the danger on these streets.

"Last year, we had two scholars that were hit by a car," Bradley said. "A mother and her four children that were hit right down the street from our school right at Broad and Allegheny."

Leaders say the schools were chosen because of the volume of traffic around them, and the number of traffic incidents they see.

City officials claimed a study showed these schools were near the top of the list when it came to child-related crashes.

"As we looked at a map, they were all centered in the same areas," Kelley Yemen, director of Complete Streets, Philadelphia Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems, said. "So, we needed to come up with a really comprehensive strategy on how to work with neighbors to improve school safety in North Philadelphia."

The $25 million will pay for new lights and signage, speed bumps and other items, but officials stressed those changes will all be made with input from the community.

Klaris believes that community engagement is the biggest part of this program.

"It's kind of recognizing they're investing in their own neighborhood," Klaris said, "what they need for their kids and their families."

Officials said the project and all that community outreach will take some time. Right now, they're hoping to have plans and designs done for these six safe school zones finished by next summer.