Man found severely decomposed, woman found naked inside RV in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after two bodies were found inside an RV in North Philadelphia overnight Saturday.

Police responded to a call near North Phillip Street a little after 2 a.m. where they said a man and a woman were found inside an RV.

A man was found severely decomposed on the bed inside the RV and the woman was found naked on the steps of the RV, police said. The woman was pronounced dead by medics around 2:24 a.m.

The identity of the man and woman is unknown at this time.

The cause of death is being investigated by the Homicide Unit.