Philadelphia police asking for help locating teenager

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia police have issued a call for help to find a 17-year-old girl. Kinniya Miller, from the 1800 block of Bouvier Street, was last seen leaving her mother's house Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.

Miller is 5-foot-6, weighs 138 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, police say. She was last seen wearing a yellow Supreme hoodie, black tights and white New Balance sneakers.

Officials say she may be in the area of 1600 Erie Avenue.

If you have seen Miller you're urged to call police at (215) 686-3093.