Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia police asking for help locating teenager

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Nov. 12, 2022 (AM)
Digital Brief: Nov. 12, 2022 (AM) 02:17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia police have issued a call for help to find a 17-year-old girl. Kinniya Miller, from the 1800 block of Bouvier Street, was last seen leaving her mother's house Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.

Miller is 5-foot-6, weighs 138 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, police say. She was last seen wearing a yellow Supreme hoodie, black tights and white New Balance sneakers.

kinniya-miller.png

Officials say she may be in the area of 1600 Erie Avenue.

If you have seen Miller you're urged to call police at (215) 686-3093.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 12, 2022 / 1:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.