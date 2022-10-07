Watch CBS News
Suspect wanted for killing man in Tinicum Township shot by police in North Philadelphia: sources

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a man fired shots at officers in North Philadelphia on Friday night. Sources say the man is suspected to be the person wanted for fatally shooting a man outside a FedEx facility in Tinicum Township. 

The incident happened at the intersection of North 10th and  Westmoreland Street.

CBS3 has been told that person was shot by police and was taken to Temple University Hospital.

The man's condition is unknown at this time. 

