Suspect wanted for killing man in Tinicum Township shot by police in North Philadelphia: sources

Suspect wanted for killing man in Tinicum Township shot by police in North Philly: sources

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Friday night, police were under fire in North Philadelphia. Several officers were shot at when they returned fire, striking the suspect near 10th and Westmoreland Streets.

Four police officers from the 25th District fired multiple shots at the man. The man was placed in stable condition after he suffered a graze wound to the head at Temple University Hospital.

Luckily, no officers were injured when they were ambushed Friday evening while on routine patrol.

Sources say this suspect is linked to a deadly shooting Friday afternoon outside a FedEx Facility near Philadelphia International Airport.

"These officers were beyond brave, they were beyond courageous," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Outlaw praised her officers after they came under fire in North Philadelphia while on patrol near 10th and Westmoreland Streets.

Police say the suspect was sitting in a car around 5:45 p.m. when he opened fire.

"These officers were literally just driving up the street when the subject started shooting at the officers and hit the officer's vehicle," Outlaw said.

Sources say this is connected to a deadly shooting outside the FedEx facility near Philly Int'l Airport earlier this afternoon.

Outlaw said her officers called for backup and set up a perimeter. When the suspect got out of his car, he continued to fire shots at police.

They returned fire, hitting the suspect, who was taken to Temple Hospital. Neighbors on the block were left terrified and frustrated with the violence.

"What's in your head that you do that? That you jeopardize somebody else's life. Not just yours, but everybody. Everybody that was out here because bullets have no names," Anna Watson said.

Sources tell CBS3 the shooting outside the FedEx facility in Tinicum Township was a fight between workers, and the suspect waited for the victim in the parking lot.

A 51-year-old man was shot in the face and killed.

In a statement, FedEx told CBS33:

"We are shocked and saddened by this senseless act of violence. Our heartfelt thoughts are with the victim and all those affected by this tragic event. We are fully cooperating with the investigating authorities."

Outlaw said her officers' quick action helped save lives.

"I'm really glad that our officers stepped up yet again," Outlaw said. "Yet again, when they were facing danger in the way they were."

It's still unclear why that suspect was in North Philly.

The deadly shooting outside the FedEx facility is being investigated by Tinicum Township Police and the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.