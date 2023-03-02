Man found dead in abandoned North Philadelphia property: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 40s or 50s was found dead inside an abandoned property sealed shut by License and Inspections in North Philadelphia Thursday morning, police say.

Police responded to the building located on the 1300 block of West Rush Street just after 11 a.m. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to authorities.

Police say the front door of the property had to be taken down by the Philadelphia Fire Department to gain entry.

Police say the man was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office.

The incident is under investigation.