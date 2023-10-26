St. Christopher's & Mama-Tee team up for first hospital community fridge in North Philadelphia

New partnership with St. Christopher's & Mama-Tee's for first hospital community fridge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in North Philadelphia held a grand opening Wednesday for a new project that gets fresh healthy food to children and families in need.

Doctors said North Philadelphia is known as a food desert, meaning people experience food insecurity because they're not able to get enough of the right kind of food. Now, a bright yellow refrigerator will help change that.

Kelly Maranuk was at St. Christopher's Hospital for her son's asthma treatment on the way out they found an unexpected gift.

"It's free vegetables," she said. "Everyone loves free vegetables who wouldn't want free vegetables."

For Maranuk, who said she has three jobs, feeding her 8-year-old son William healthy food is a priority.

"It can be tough at times," she said. "You do the things you have to do, to be a mom and make sure you're supportive for your children."

This is a new partnership between St. Chris' and Mama-Tee's community fridge.

"It's not a homeless thing, it's a people thing," Dr. Michelle Nelson, founder of Mama-Tee's, said.

Nelson started the food support project that she says has now helped 185,000 people across the city. This is her first hospital location.

"A community fridge is that beacon of light so to speak where everyone knows they can come no matter what no stigma attached," she said.

The fridge will have produce and pantry items that are much needed in this neighborhood. The poverty rate in Philadelphia is twice the national average and it is estimated about 250,000 people don't have enough to eat.

"We see the food insecurity rates here in North Philadelphia," Dr. Renee Turchi said. "30 to 40% of our families are experiencing food insecurity."

Dr. Turchi with St. Christopher's said healthy food is something that's vital for growing children.

"Poor nutrition can affect your brain we see that certainly for children, especially as they're growing, nutrition is the number one impact for children," Turchi said.

For William, it's a banana today and peace of mind for his mom knowing Mama-Tee's fridge will always be full and free.

"I think it's a great thing for families," Maranuk said.

The pantry will also provide free household items like detergent and diapers.

In addition to donations, Mama-Tee's also collects food donations from restaurants and grocery stores.