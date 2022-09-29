Health officials say North Philadelphia residents don't have to worry about chemical exposure after junkyard fire

Officials say residents don't have to worry about chemical exposure after junkyard fire

Officials say residents don't have to worry about chemical exposure after junkyard fire

Officials say residents don't have to worry about chemical exposure after junkyard fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officials say North Philadelphia residents who live near a junkyard that caught fire Tuesday no longer have to worry about toxic chemical exposure.

The Philadelphia Health Department says crews did not find any significant levels of toxic compounds at the site.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.