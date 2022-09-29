Watch CBS News
Health officials say North Philadelphia residents don't have to worry about chemical exposure after junkyard fire

By CBS3 Staff

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officials say North Philadelphia residents who live near a junkyard that caught fire Tuesday no longer have to worry about toxic chemical exposure.

The Philadelphia Health Department says crews did not find any significant levels of toxic compounds at the site. 

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

September 29, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

