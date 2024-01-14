Surveillance video of car involved in North Philadelphia deadly hit-and-run released: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help with finding the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened around 6 a.m. Saturday in North Philadelphia.

A 55-year-old pedestrian, Brian Howard Lloyd, died after being hit by an SUV at Broad Street and Poplar Street, police said.

The suspected vehicle is a black SUV, possibly a Porsche, according to police, and it has damage on the right side in the front, including the headlight area. The preliminary investigation shows the car was traveling northbound on Broad Street when it hit Lloyd, who was crossing the street in a crosswalk, police said.

Philadelphia Police Department

Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3181.