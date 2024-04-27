Watch CBS News
Hit-and-run driver at large after pedestrian struck in North Philadelphia crosswalk, police say

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A pedestrian was sent to the Intensive Care Unit after a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia left them critically injured on Friday, police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Germantown Avenue and Cambria streets just before 1 p.m., according to police.

A pedestrian was struck by a white work van turning left onto Germantown Avenue while they were walking in the crosswalk at the intersection, police said. 

The van drove off after the crash, but officials said they found the vehicle on the 7900 block of Langdon Street. The van was towed and is being investigated; the driver, however, is still on the run. 

The pedestrian suffered a broken back, hip, ribs, lower leg and wrist and is being held at Temple University Hospital's ICU.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run can call the Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3181 or contact the department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

