Man killed in double shooting at North Philadelphia gas station: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was killed in a double shooting at a gas station in North Philadelphia overnight, police said. It happened at the corner of North Front Street and East Hunting Park Tuesday.
Police said one man was shot in his chest and died from his injuries.
The second man was shot in the stomach and is stable, police said.
Investigators said at least 27 shots were fired.
Police said they don't know the motive and no arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.