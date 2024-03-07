Watch CBS News
Local News

North Philadelphia fashion show fuses dance and runway, features local designers

By Aziza Shuler

/ CBS Philadelphia

North Philadelphia fashion show to feature local emerging designers
North Philadelphia fashion show to feature local emerging designers 01:39

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fashion show in North Philadelphia this weekend is fusing runway, dance and lots of young local talent.

High heels, high fashion and — most importantly — high confidence were on display as the Vanity Elite models rehearsed ahead of their second annual runway show on Sunday. 

Passionate about creating positive change and creative opportunities in his community, Reggie Buckner from North Philly founded his modeling company, Vanity Elite in 2021.

"This is a safe place where they don't have to think about a lot of the hard things that they're going through in their life," Buckner said. "Whether it's poverty or mental health. They come here and leave it all at the door."

On the runway, the models strut with a sway in their hips, exaggerated poses and technical footwork.

"Urban modeling vs. mainstream, it's a little bit more cohesive and group connection," Buckner said.

Local emerging designers like Blu&Co will be showcasing their latest collections Sunday night.

 "I kind of wanted to go the couture route but still be true to myself because I'm a streetwear type of guy. So, I wanted to give a mix of both," Blu, a designer, said.

The Vanity Elite fashion show is this Sunday at the Taj Mahal event space at 7 p.m. 

Aziza Shuler
aziza-shuler-web-headshot-1024x576.jpg

Aziza Shuler is an Emmy® award-winning journalist. She truly believes everyone has a story, and she's most passionate about giving a voice to the underdogs, forgotten, and overlooked people in our communities.

First published on March 7, 2024 / 12:01 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.