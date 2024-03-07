North Philadelphia fashion show fuses dance and runway, features local designers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fashion show in North Philadelphia this weekend is fusing runway, dance and lots of young local talent.

High heels, high fashion and — most importantly — high confidence were on display as the Vanity Elite models rehearsed ahead of their second annual runway show on Sunday.

Passionate about creating positive change and creative opportunities in his community, Reggie Buckner from North Philly founded his modeling company, Vanity Elite in 2021.

"This is a safe place where they don't have to think about a lot of the hard things that they're going through in their life," Buckner said. "Whether it's poverty or mental health. They come here and leave it all at the door."

On the runway, the models strut with a sway in their hips, exaggerated poses and technical footwork.

"Urban modeling vs. mainstream, it's a little bit more cohesive and group connection," Buckner said.

Local emerging designers like Blu&Co will be showcasing their latest collections Sunday night.

"I kind of wanted to go the couture route but still be true to myself because I'm a streetwear type of guy. So, I wanted to give a mix of both," Blu, a designer, said.

The Vanity Elite fashion show is this Sunday at the Taj Mahal event space at 7 p.m.