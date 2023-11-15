Man recovering after he was shot in North Philadelphia carjacking: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 25-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in a carjacking in North Philadelphia Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the scene of a shooting on the 2200 block of Delhi Street just after 6 p.m., where they found the 25-year-old man shot in the chest and the foot.

The man was take to Temple University Hospital by Temple police, where he's listed as stable.

Police say the man was shot during a carjacking and the shooter got away with the man's car.

There have been no weapons recovered in the case.