Pennsylvania high school to hold free food giveaway to anyone in need

Garage fire injures several people, suspects wanted in Bucks County carjackings & more stories

Garage fire injures several people, suspects wanted in Bucks County carjackings & more stories

Garage fire injures several people, suspects wanted in Bucks County carjackings & more stories

LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) - North Penn High School students with the Sharing Excess North Penn Club are holding a food giveaway on the school grounds on Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., community members are invited to the ongoing Free Food Fest where fruits and vegetables are given away to anyone in need. There are no requirements to receive the food.

North Penn School District

Saturday's Free Food Fest will be the third event for the student group that partnered with Sharing Excess, a Philadelphia non-profit dedicated to reducing food waste and increasing the community's access to fresh food. The North Penn High School students started this chapter as a hands-on way to tackle food insecurity.

Since their inception, the students have been able to provide 1,100 pounds of food free of charge.

North Penn High School is located at 1340 S. Valley Forge Rd. Guests can show up to the side of the building by the bus loop.

If you miss Saturday's event, the school plans to hold the event once a month.

For more information visit Sharing Excess North Penn's Instagram account.