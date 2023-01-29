Watch CBS News
Two people shot, one fatally, in Cumberland County: Police

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) – Two people were shot, one of them fatally, Sunday morning in Cumberland County, New Jersey. Police say they responded to the 300 block of North Pearl Street in Bridgeton around 12:30 a.m.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says a 17-year-old man was shot several times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities also say they found a 17-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was flown to Cooper Hospital and is in stable condition. 

This investigation is active and ongoing. Investigators say they are currently pursuing several leads. 

Anyone with information may contact Bridgeton Police Detective Mark Yoshioka at (856) 392-9031 or CCPO Det. Kyle Mecouch at (856) 332-4379. Anonymous tips may be submitted at CCPO.TIPS . 

