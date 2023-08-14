Watch CBS News
Large rowhome fire in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion damages several neighboring homes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Emergency crews battled an early morning fire Monday in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section.

The fire department was called out to a large rowhome fire on North Natrona Street just before 1:30 a.m.

The fire started in an unoccupied end unit, but officials said several neighboring homes were also damaged.

No injuries were reported.

