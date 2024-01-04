Man steals gas from local community center van in Manayunk

Man steals gas from Philadelphia community center van, causes over $2K in damage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The North Light Community Center in Manayunk is asking for information regarding a mysterious gas theft that took place Wednesday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m. a man was seen on camera walking through the parking lot of the children's center carrying plastic containers.

According to a post on the center's Facebook page, the center's van had a hole drilled into its gas tank and the fuel was siphoned out.

We’ve reported it to the police, but also posting here in case someone has information. On 12.29 around 5:30pm someone... Posted by North Light Community Center on Wednesday, January 3, 2024

This van is used to transport kids and the incident caused over $2200 worth of damage, the post read.

The organization has reported this to local authorities.