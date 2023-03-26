Twelve-year-old shot in Strawberry Mansion: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 12-year-old boy was shot by his 10-year-old brother inside a Strawberry Mansion home, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North Hollywood Street around 11:20 a.m. Sunday.

Police say they found the boy in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the gun was left unattended by an adult.

"Tragedies such as these have an impact on everyone, from the immediate family to the community, and everyone in between: siblings, parents, grandparents, friends, teachers, doctors, police officers, and neighbors. Our thoughts are with the survivors," Outlaw said.

Philadelphia police recovered the weapon.