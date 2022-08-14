Watch CBS News
Local News

North Coventry Township hosts police's annual Fallen Heroes Auto Show

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

North Coventry Township hosts police's annual Fallen Heroes Auto Show
North Coventry Township hosts police's annual Fallen Heroes Auto Show 01:01

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS)  – A big turnout for North Coventry Township Police's annual Fallen Heroes Auto Show. People came out Saturday to see classic cars and more at the Norco Fire Company in Pottstown.

This year, the money raised will go to the families of Warrington K-9 officer Stephen Plum and Hatboro K-9 officer Ryan Allen. 

Officer Plum died suddenly of cardiac arrest in May. He was close friends with officer Allen who died of complications from a bee sting in April.

Their widows are extremely grateful.

"My husband's accident was in October and, you know, everyone rallied around our family during that time period and the support continues," Whitney Allen, widow of officer Allen, said. "I think it's a wonderful community and support system."

North Coventry Township hosts police's annual Fallen Heroes Auto Show
Whitney Allen remembers her late husband and the support she received from the community in that difficult time. CBS Philadelphia

"I've really been blown away by the amount of support that we have gotten from everybody," Nancy Plum, widow of officer Plum, said. "It's endless. This far out and people are still reaching out to help us. It's been very inspiring."

More than 50 car owners walked away with trophies at the auto show as well.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 14, 2022 / 10:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.