Man shot 6 times, killed in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 41-year-old man was shot six times and killed in North Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 2300 block of North 25th Street around 2 p.m.

Police say he was shot six times in the chest and left side. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:48 p.m.

Authorities say an arrest was made and the gun was recovered.