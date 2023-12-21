Board to vote on fate of Code Blue shelter at Norristown Hospitality Center

Norristown to vote on fate of Code Blue shelter at hospitality center

Norristown to vote on fate of Code Blue shelter at hospitality center

Norristown to vote on fate of Code Blue shelter at hospitality center

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Leaders of the Norristown Hospitality Center hoped to get approval from the borough Zoning Hearing Board Thursday for a zoning variance that would continue to let the center host an overnight Code Blue shelter on its property.

"The hot food and the cot. That's it," said 37-yeard-old Anthony Smith from Norristown.

He had been fighting homelessness for a couple of months. He escaped the cold nights at the Norristown Hospitality Center.

"We need all the help we can get," he said.

That is why he and center officials like Reverend Andrea Gardner were worried the overnight shelter will close.

"So, we still have a contract with Montgomery County to run a Code Blue shelter," she said. "We just need a facility."

The Cecil and Grace Bean's Soup Kitchen is on the Norristown Hospitality Center campus. Center leaders are using the food hall overnight as a Code Blue shelter for up to 35 people. However, the center still needs a permit.

"We applied for a variance, and it was initially denied but we're working to get that done," she said.

Gardner said the center continues to host guests while they appeal.

"Lord willing, we are approved tonight," she said. "I'm going to already talk that into being."

Another shelter guest did not want to appear on camera. However, he said everyone would suffer if the shelter closed.

"It would be houses broken in," he said. "They do all that kind of crazy stuff up here."

Center officials said they will fight to keep neighbors warm and safe.

"These are people who are real, who are hurting, and who just need some help," Gardner said.

No matter what would happen in Thursday night's vote, center officials planned to discuss the next steps on Friday.

CBS News Philadelphia called and emailed Norristown borough officials for comment. We did not hear back.