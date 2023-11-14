Norristown police urge neighbors to lock their homes after a series of overnight burglaries

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Norristown Police said someone broke into several homes over the past two weeks while people slept inside. Dianne Albenzi said neighbors were worried after Norristown Police released a picture of someone they believed was breaking into people's homes.

Police said residents of Hispanic descent were inside, but Albenzi said everyone regardless of their ethnic background is being more careful.

"We triple lock the front door and the back door, the screen door, the windows," Albenzi said.

That is something Norristown Police Lieutenant James Angelucci said he wanted to see happen more often, because of how investigators said the burglar is getting into the homes.

"Entry is made through unlocked doors or windows," Angelucci said.

Angelucci said the homes were along the Marshall Street corridor. Many residents were asleep inside at the time.

"Starting in the month of November, we've identified at least five different occasions where a burglary was committed between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.," Angelucci said.

Angelucci wanted neighbors to check each and every opening to their homes.

"Secure your doors. Secure your windows. If you have an air conditioner, make sure that is also secured," Angelucci said.

Angelucci also asked neighbors to make sure their security cameras are working.

Julius and Loretta Goodwine have a full camera and alarm system.

"She's on it every night. Telling me: check the alarm, making sure the alarm is on," Julius said.

However, it was not the footage that let them know someone may be up to no good in the area. Loretta said she called a technician when the camera at the back of the home stopped working.

"First he says, check the camera in the back. I said, 'Okay.' So I did, and it was unplugged," Loretta said.

The Goodwines said no one entered their home and the camera was repaired.

However, Angela Langhorne-Jones said other neighbors turned to tech to protect themselves.

"I think a lot of people are buckling down on this block — a lot of the people in this neighborhood, period — are buckling down on cameras," Langhorne-Jones said.

Langhorne-Jones said her heart goes out to those families whose homes were violated while they slept.

She said in addition to the cameras, neighbors can look out for each other.

"I feel sorry, and had I known or could have done something I would have," Langhorne-Jones said.

Police said an outdoor camera will not stop a burglary but, the footage can help police make an arrest.

So if you don't have one, know which neighbors do.