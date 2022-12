NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Norristown police are looking for a man wanted for allegedly stealing a package from a home last week. The incident happened at a house on the 1400 block of Green Valley Road.

On 12/8, a package theft occurred on the 1400 block of Green Valley Road. If you or anyone can identify the suspect in the photo please call 911 or you can remain anonymous by calling 610-278-TIPS or email at NPDTips@norristown.org. Please reference incident number 22-5704. pic.twitter.com/svbqp9X0fz — Norristown Police Department (@Norristownpd) December 13, 2022

If you recognize him, you're urged to call Norristown police.