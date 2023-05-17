Lindenwold woman reported missing on Mother's Day found dead: police

BAYONNE, N.J. (CBS) -- An investigation is underway with the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police after the body of a missing woman was found dead Wednesday.

Police say 32-year-old Norelis Mendoza, of Lindenwold, was pronounced dead at the scene after her body was found off Route 440 near the Jersey City border in Bayonne.

The woman was reported missing on Mother's Day last Sunday after police say she was last seen in Jersey City on last Saturday.

Officials believe the death is suspicious and the cause of death is pending with the Regional Medial Examnier's Office.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip online.

All tips are confidential.